5500 series Premium compact ultrasound system

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 series, compatible with PureWave transducers for exceptional imaging, brings full functionality and supports quick, confident decisions wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 models offer a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions - all built into highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use systems. The Compact 5500 series won an iF Design Award and Red Dot Product Design Award in 2021 for its easy mobility.