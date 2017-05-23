EPIQ 5 features our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging - touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound’s evolution to a more definitive modality.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Advanced workflow
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Anatomical Intelligence
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
PureWave
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Advanced workflow
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Anatomical Intelligence
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ 5 architecture supports our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
PureWave
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.