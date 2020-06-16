A combination of Pathology Genomics Workspace and Oncology Tumor Board Orchestrator to support a dedicated Molecular Tumor Board.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Molecular Tumor Board
Molecular Tumor Board
Molecular Tumor Board
MD Anderson PODS
MD Anderson PODS
MD Anderson PODS
Multiple knowledgebases
Multiple knowledgebases
Multiple knowledgebases
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Vendor agnostic integration
Vendor agnostic integration
Vendor agnostic integration
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Molecular Tumor Board
Molecular Tumor Board
Molecular Tumor Board
MD Anderson PODS
MD Anderson PODS
MD Anderson PODS
Multiple knowledgebases
Multiple knowledgebases
Multiple knowledgebases
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Vendor agnostic integration
Vendor agnostic integration
Vendor agnostic integration
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.