Search terms

EN
UK

Xper Bedside Solution & Central Station

Bedside monitoring system

Find similar products

Because the cath lab is not an island within the hospital, our physiomonitoring and charting technology also extends beyond the walls of the cath lab. Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution and Central Station provides continuous monitoring.

Contact & support
Features
Hospital information system interface

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.
Extended continuum of care

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.
Xper Information Management

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.
Central Station monitor

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.
Advanced features

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.
Widescreen monitor

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.
Optional image access

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Captures all point-of-care data

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.
Final cardiac report

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
  • Hospital information system interface
  • Extended continuum of care
  • Xper Information Management
  • Central Station monitor
See all features
Hospital information system interface

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.

Hospital information system interface provides data consistency

Xper Bedside solution has the option to interface with your hospital information system (HIS) or cardiology information system (CIS). This way, information on the hospital backbone can be automatically entered into the Xper Information Management network, and billing information can be easily sent back to the HIS or CIS.
Extended continuum of care

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.

Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality

With Xper Bedside Solution and Central Station your collected data encompasses not only what occurs in the cath lab, but also what happens before and afterwards. It provides physiomonitoring parameters and electronic charting in one device at the point of care, to create one continuous procedure record.
Xper Information Management

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.

Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand

Xper Bedside Solution stores all data in the Xper Information Management database. This way, you can retrieve it whenever you need it, from any Xper Information Management system on the network or hospital-wide repository. The information you need to provide a high standard of care is at your fingertips.
Central Station monitor

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.

Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring

Xper Central Station provides continuous monitoring of up to eight patients on each monitor. It can monitor multiple waveforms with full display. Monitoring parameters, color display options, programmable user-defined alarms, and simultaneous monitoring can all be controlled remotely.
Advanced features

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.

Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements

Xper Bedside Solution assists you in meeting local requirements for NIBP and SpO2 monitoring of patients receiving conscious sedation. The features encompass user-defined parameters, auto-recorded and calculated data, and automatic integration into the catheterization report.
Widescreen monitor

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.

Widescreen monitor shows more information

Xper Bedside Solution delivers simultaneous logging/charting and five seconds of monitoring on one screen with its widescreen monitor.
Optional image access

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Optional image access helps improve patient communication

Enhance patient communication by sharing study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Captures all point-of-care data

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.

Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance

In conjunction with Xper Information Management Data Analysis, Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution captures all point-of-care data for improved statistical analysis and helps you with quality assurance measures.
Final cardiac report

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.

Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data

Xper Bedside Solution combines data collected while the patient is under the responsibility of the cath lab into one comprehensive cardiac report. This gives you and your patients a comprehensive overview.
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.

Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Provides ECG analysis using 16-lead ECG and Philips DXL Algorithm.This suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids provides the information to assist/help clinicians interpret the rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ