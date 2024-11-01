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Because the cath lab is not an island within the hospital, our physiomonitoring and charting technology also extends beyond the walls of the cath lab. Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution and Central Station provides continuous monitoring.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Hospital information system interface provides data consistency
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Extended continuum of care provides treatment quality
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Xper Information Management for data retrieval on demand
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Central Station monitor provides multi-patient monitoring
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Advanced features help you meet monitoring requirements
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Widescreen monitor shows more information
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Optional image access helps improve patient communication
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Captures all point-of-care data for quality assurance
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Final cardiac report integrates all collected patient data
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Philips DXL ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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