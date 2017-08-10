By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Custom set-up
Custom set-up meets your individual needs
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Custom set-up meets your individual needs
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Custom set-up meets your individual needs
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Central access point
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Flexible design
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Scalable system
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Automated workflow
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Industry-standard platforms
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Custom set-up meets your individual needs
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Custom set-up meets your individual needs
IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Central access point
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.
Flexible design
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.
Scalable system
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Automated workflow
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Industry-standard platforms
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
Compatible browsers: Internet Explorer® 10 and newer; Chrome™ 25 and newer; Firefox® 19 and newer; Safari® 4 and newer
Editions
Editions
Clinic edition
Storage licensed for up to 10,000 ECGs
Basic edition
Storage licensed for up to 50,000 ECGs
Standard edition
Storage licensed for up to 500,000 ECGs
Enterprise edition
Storage licensed for up to 2,000,000 ECGs
Universal edition
Storage licensed for up to 10,000,000 ECGs
Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, Windows and Internet Explorer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation
Chrome is a trademark of Google Inc.
Firefox is a registered trademark of the Mozilla Foundation
Safari is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.