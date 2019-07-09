Search terms

Emergency Care Informatics Suite

Data management solution

Emergency Care Informatics Suite is the data management solution used with the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator. Emergency Care Informatics Suite is part of an end-to-end solution that supports clinical workflow, data communications, and post-event review of an emergency case.

Review cases for quality initiatives
Post-event review of cases to enable quality assurance initiatives through a browser-based dashboard. The Patient Dashboard provides a filter for recent cases.

Review cases for quality initiatives
Secure transmission of data from HeartStart Intrepid
Securely send data from the HeartStart Intrepid to Emergency Care Informatics Suite with the push of a button and easily integrate with an ePCR or EMR through an API.

Secure transmission of data from HeartStart Intrepid
No special hardware requirements
With Emergency Care Informatics Suite, manage users and devices with browser-based administrator tools. There is no software to install, and no hardware to purchase or maintain. Emergency Care Informatics Suite also has an added security feature for the HeartStart Intrepid device password reset.

No special hardware requirements
Integrated reporting
Popular reports are pre-configured including 12-lead, pre- and post-shock ECG, vital trends, and more.

Integrated reporting
Review cases for quality initiatives
Review cases for quality initiatives
Secure transmission of data from HeartStart Intrepid
Securely send data from the HeartStart Intrepid to Emergency Care Informatics Suite with the push of a button and easily integrate with an ePCR or EMR through an API.

Secure transmission of data from HeartStart Intrepid
No special hardware requirements
With Emergency Care Informatics Suite, manage users and devices with browser-based administrator tools. There is no software to install, and no hardware to purchase or maintain. Emergency Care Informatics Suite also has an added security feature for the HeartStart Intrepid device password reset.

No special hardware requirements
Integrated reporting
Popular reports are pre-configured including 12-lead, pre- and post-shock ECG, vital trends, and more.

Integrated reporting
Specifications

Browser compatibility
Browser compatibility
Google Chrome
  • Version 75
Microsoft Edge
  • Version 44
Mozilla Firefox
  • Version 68
Microsoft Internet Explorer
  • Version 11 or higher
