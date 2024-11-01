Cardiac Output Parameter Module for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors. The Cardiac Output (C.O.) measurement invasively measures cardiac output and other hemodynamic parameters using a technique called thermodilution. Supports either preloaded syringes or flow-through (CO-Set) technique.
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|Weight
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|Electromagnetic Compatibility
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