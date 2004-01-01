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Temperature Parameter Module

Measurement Module

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The Temperature Parameter Module provides continuous body temperature readings at a variety of sites including skin, rectal, nasal, esophageal, arterial, and venous.

Contact & support
Features
Versatility

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments
  • Versatility
See all features
Versatility

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015
  • Setup key may have a symbol instead of text, depending on locale.

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