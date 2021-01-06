When budget and quality matter, the choice is Philips Efficia. Containing your costs not your capabilities: Respond to changing patient conditions by having a variety of measurements to choose from. Efficia patient monitors use the same physiological measurements developed by Philips that already help monitor over 300 million patients every year. You will get the same quality to experience you may already know from Philips patient monitors. Efficia patient monitors focus on core monitoring functionality with proven accurate and reliable Philips physiological measurements.
Philips Physiological Measurements
· ST/AR algorithm
· Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion
· Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional)
· 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional)
· Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc.
· Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)
Outstanding Industrial Design
· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts
· 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data
· 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate
· National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Premium Hardware Configurations
· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash
· Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage
· 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs
· Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Software Features
· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time
· Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Carefree Transport
· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable
· Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment
· User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Efficient Alarm Management
· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly
· Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
Outstanding Industrial Design
· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts
· 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data
· 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate
· National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Premium Hardware Configurations
· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash
· Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage
· 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs
· Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Software Features
· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time
· Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Carefree Transport
· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable
· Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment
· User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Efficient Alarm Management
· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly
· Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
