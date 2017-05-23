By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Device Management Dashboard lets your IT and biomedical teams view your SureSigns VS3 and VS4, Efficia CM series, and EarlyVue VS30 monitors from virtually anywhere, allowing for remote diagnosis of technical issues and alarms. Technicians receive alarms at remote networked locations, helping you to feel confident that your devices are performing to your hospital’s standards.
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Remote management of devices
Web-based access puts you in control
The Dashboard helps your team remotely manage and maintain your wireless and wired devices. Centralized software upgrades, for one device or all devices at the same time, within a care unit or across a distributed enterprise means your team can save valuable steps when maintaining your systems.
Quick alerts can speed response
Routine maintenance made easy
Alerting service representatives to potential technical problems quickly when the device malfunctions is like having a full-time IT technician at your side. Power management updates, software upgrade pushes and error log data downloads can all be done remotely, saving valuable time and steps when routine maintenance is required.
On-site hosting, web-based access
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Web-based access to current technical and network status serves your team’s needs. On-site hosting offers convenient diagnostics for technical problems on your devices. Your team receives nearly instant feedback from remote device and network information. The ability to have multiple simultaneous dashboard users speeds the troubleshooting process in the event of an issue.
Remote management of devices
Quick alerts can speed response
Alerting service representatives to potential technical problems quickly when the device malfunctions is like having a full-time IT technician at your side. Power management updates, software upgrade pushes and error log data downloads can all be done remotely, saving valuable time and steps when routine maintenance is required.
On-site hosting, web-based access
Web-based access to current technical and network status serves your team’s needs. On-site hosting offers convenient diagnostics for technical problems on your devices. Your team receives nearly instant feedback from remote device and network information. The ability to have multiple simultaneous dashboard users speeds the troubleshooting process in the event of an issue.
