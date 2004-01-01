The Efficia mounting rack has 4 module slots for use with measurement modules. The rack is compatible with Efficia measurement modules. Note for Brazilian market: It is not compatible with legacy Dixtal measurement modules.
Offers four slots for measurement modules:
- Efficia dual IBP module
- Efficia CO2 module (Microstream)
- Efficia BIS module
- Efficia Gas module (with or without O2 ). Gas module occupies two slots.
Media Gallery
Features
Modular Solution
Available with 12-inch and 15-inch Efficia CM patient monitors.
creates a flexible, modular solution that offers multiple
measurement combinations with a low capital investment.
Adding modules such as dual IBP, CO2, BIS and anesthesia gases transform the Efficia into an ideal alternative for different acuity levels, including intensive care units and peri-operative areas like the operating room.
Available with 12-inch and 15-inch Efficia CM patient monitors.
creates a flexible, modular solution that offers multiple
measurement combinations with a low capital investment.
Adding modules such as dual IBP, CO2, BIS and anesthesia gases transform the Efficia into an ideal alternative for different acuity levels, including intensive care units and peri-operative areas like the operating room.
Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
22 x 14 x 16 cm/8.7 x 5.5 x 6.3 in
Water Ingress
IPX1
Power
Power
Connections
USB connector directly from Efficia CM12, CM120, or CM150.
