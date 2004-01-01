Search terms

The Efficia mounting rack has 4 module slots for use with measurement modules. The rack is compatible with Efficia measurement modules. Note for Brazilian market: It is not compatible with legacy Dixtal measurement modules. Offers four slots for measurement modules: - Efficia dual IBP module - Efficia CO2 module (Microstream) - Efficia BIS module - Efficia Gas module (with or without O2 ). Gas module occupies two slots.

Modular Solution

Modular Solution

Available with 12-inch and 15-inch Efficia CM patient monitors. creates a flexible, modular solution that offers multiple measurement combinations with a low capital investment. Adding modules such as dual IBP, CO2, BIS and anesthesia gases transform the Efficia into an ideal alternative for different acuity levels, including intensive care units and peri-operative areas like the operating room.

Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 22 x 14 x 16 cm/8.7 x 5.5 x 6.3 in
Water Ingress
  • IPX1
Power
Connections
  • USB connector directly from Efficia CM12, CM120, or CM150.
