Efficia Bispectral Index (BIS) module 863332 for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150). Bispectral Index (BIS) monitoring helps to monitor the level of consciousness of a patient under general anesthesia or sedation in the OR and ICU.

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Bispectral Index (BIS)
  • 0-100%
Dimensions
  • 5 x 10 x 12 cm/2 x 3.9 x 4.7 in
