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Dual IBP Module

Measurement Module

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Efficia dual invasive blood pressure (IBP) module 863333 for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150).

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Features
4 Possible IBP Modules

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
  • 4 Possible IBP Modules
See all features
4 Possible IBP Modules

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.

4 Possible IBP Modules

With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations: A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.

Specifications

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Measurement Range
  • -40 to 360 mmHg
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Measurement Range
  • -40 to 360 mmHg
See all specifications
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Measurement Range
  • -40 to 360 mmHg

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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