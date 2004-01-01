Search terms

Microstream CO₂ Module

Efficia Microstream (Oridion technology) CO₂ module 863335 for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150). The microstream measurement method samples the respiratory gas with a constant flow from the patient’s airway and analyzes it with a remote CO₂ sensor built into the monitor.

Using Oridion Microstream technology, the Efficia CO2 module offers the flexibility to allow clinicians to move the module between monitors. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.

Measurement Range
  • 0–150 mmHg
Flow Rate
  • 50 ml/min, +15 ml/min, -7.5 ml/min
Respiration Rate Range
  • 0–150 rpm
