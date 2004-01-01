Search terms

Efficia anesthesia gas module 863336 module for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150). Supports manual anesthetic gas identification and measurement of one of the following agents: Halothane, Isoflurane, Sevoflurane, Enflurane, Desflurane, CO2, N2O. Available in basic (manual agent ID and no oxygen measurement) or advanced (dual agent ID and oxygen measurement) versions.

Features
The Efficia gas module fits the different needs of the hospital. You can share it between monitors and continue monitoring intubated and sedated patients in the OR or ICU. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.

The rotatable water-trap lets you insert the gas module in either vertically or horizontally-mounted racks. The water-trap is reusable and drainable, too. This reduces interruptions to the care you are delivering by limiting the need to find and change to a new water trap.

The Efficia gas module fits the different needs of the hospital. You can share it between monitors and continue monitoring intubated and sedated patients in the OR or ICU. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.

The rotatable water-trap lets you insert the gas module in either vertically or horizontally-mounted racks. The water-trap is reusable and drainable, too. This reduces interruptions to the care you are delivering by limiting the need to find and change to a new water trap.

Specifications

Measurement Range
  • HAL (0-8.5), ISO (0-8.5), ENF (0-10), SEV (0-10), DES (0-20) Vol%
Measurement Method
  • Sidestream
Sampling Rate
  • 200ml/min (+/- 20)
Measurement Range
  • HAL (0-8.5), ISO (0-8.5), ENF (0-10), SEV (0-10), DES (0-20) Vol%
Measurement Method
  • Sidestream
Sampling Rate
  • 200ml/min (+/- 20)
Measurement Range
  • HAL (0-8.5), ISO (0-8.5), ENF (0-10), SEV (0-10), DES (0-20) Vol%
Measurement Method
  • Sidestream
Sampling Rate
  • 200ml/min (+/- 20)
