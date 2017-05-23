By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Portable design to simplify transport
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Portable design to simplify transport
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Wireless telemetry
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
NBP measurement
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Essential measurements
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Portable design to simplify transport
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Portable design to simplify transport
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Wireless telemetry
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
NBP measurement
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Essential measurements
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to enhance clinical decisions
IntelliVue MP2 is avaliable with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂ , invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
* The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes.
** The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension.
EMC and environmental requirements may vary from country to country according to local regulatory standards and directives. Please refer to the latest technical datasheet for complete details (available from your Philips representative).
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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