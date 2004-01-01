This IntelliVue MP2 & X2 external power supply and network adapter provides power to operate monitors and charges the battery, in addition to providing a LAN connection.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.