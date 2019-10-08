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IntelliVue MX800

Bedside patient monitor

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The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.

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Features
Integrated PC and monitor in one

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.
Separate but together

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.
Easy to use

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.
Smooth design

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.
Actionable information at the point of care

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.
Fast decisions at the bedside

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.
  • Integrated PC and monitor in one
  • Separate but together
  • Easy to use
  • Smooth design
See all features
Integrated PC and monitor in one

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.

Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view

The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.
Separate but together

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.

Separate but together for up-to-date information

The monitor and PC are concurrent and independent. Quickly and easily access information from the hospital intranet or PC applications at the bedsidewhile maintaining patient vital signs monitoring or clinical alerts functionality.
Easy to use

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.

Easy to use to save time and effort

Fully compatible with the IntelliVue family of patient monitors, and with the same intuitive user interface, the MX800 can blend easily into your existing IT infrastructure, helping you to make the most of time, talent, and resources.
Smooth design

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.

Smooth design supports infection control protocols

The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.
Actionable information at the point of care

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.

Actionable information at the point of care to support decisions

Exceptional combination of monitoring and IPC computing capitalizes on next-generation “IT-centric” bedside applications, with a broad range of Clinical Decision Support tools for your team. The MX800 is configurable and scalable.
Fast decisions at the bedside

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.

Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow

Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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