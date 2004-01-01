Search terms

Flexible Module Rack FMS-4

Module Rack

The Flexible Module Rack FMS-4 provides four module slots for use with individual measurement modules.

Features
Scalability

Additional Connections Possible: Use the MSL connector to connect an additional MMS.

  • Scalability
Specifications

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • &lt;950 g/2.09 lb
Dimensions
  • 194 x 139 x 110 mm/7.64 x 5.47 x 4.33 in
