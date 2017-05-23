eAcute is an in-hospital medical/surgical telehealth program that brings centralized patient monitoring and support from remote clinicians to the bedside team and patients in medical/surgical units. With eAcute, medical/surgical patients receive 24/7 monitoring and clinical staff have on-demand access to vital patient information and collaboration tools. Powered by the eCareManager software platform and its proprietary clinical algorithms, eAcute helps to provide the most at-risk patients with the attention they need as soon as possible.