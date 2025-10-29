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IntelliBridge Enterprise

Interoperability solution

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Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise provides a single, standards-based point of interoperability between your Philips clinical systems and your enterprise information systems, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.

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One Philips interoperability point

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.
Standards-based HL7 data exchange

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.
Automation features

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.
Research data

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.
  • One Philips interoperability point
  • Standards-based HL7 data exchange
  • Automation features
  • Research data
See all features
One Philips interoperability point

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.

A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity

With a single point of interoperability, IntelliBridge Enterprise reduces the total number of connection points and associated complexity in your healthcare environment. IntelliBridge Enterprise is a consistent, pretested, repeatable, and scalable connectivity solution, designed to reduce your cost.
Standards-based HL7 data exchange

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.

Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems

At Philips, we leverage standards that allow our solutions to work with your multi-vendor enterprise systems for meaningful data exchange. IntelliBridge Enterprise automates delivery of clinical data in a standardized, secure and efficient manner with powerful and flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EMR vendors.
Automation features

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.

Automation features reduce effort

IntelliBridge Enterprise can automate the export of document image files (such as waveform snippets) along with the associated patient’s demographic information to avoid the need to print, scan and manually associate the waveforms with the patient chart. As a result, caregivers will have more time for patient care.
Research data

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.

Research data can be easily accessed

IntelliBridge Enterprise can also be used to connect with other information systems such as those associated with comparative effectiveness research. This simplifies data collection for research projects.

IntelliVue Guardian enabling technology    


Automated early warning scoring (EWS)    

 

Learn more about this and other advanced monitoring technology, wearables and software that seamlessly combine with enterprise-wide interoperability to get your hospital up and running quickly with automated early warning scoring.

 

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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