Built according to our exacting quality standards, the Philips GS20 preconfigured patient monitor provides advanced functionalities for various clinical environments and patient acuity levels. In addition to offering market-proven essential parameters, the GS20 system is cost-effective and easy to learn and use.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Quality Systems
|
|Net Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Quality Systems
|
|Net Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Quality Systems
|
|Net Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.