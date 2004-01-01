Search terms

Goldway GS20

Patient Monitor

Built according to our exacting quality standards, the Philips GS20 preconfigured patient monitor provides advanced functionalities for various clinical environments and patient acuity levels. In addition to offering market-proven essential parameters, the GS20 system is cost-effective and easy to learn and use.

Features
Market-Proven Benefits

Delivers accurate measurements with an extensive range of functions and features, including Philips FAST SpO2 and Philips ECG algorithms

Delivers accurate measurements with an extensive range of functions and features, including Philips FAST SpO2 and Philips ECG algorithms

Specifications

Technical Specifications
Quality Systems
  • ISO13485
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Net Weight
  • 3.6 kg
Dimensions
  • 316 x 265 x 131 mm (w x d x h)
