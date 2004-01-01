The Flexible Module Server FMX-4 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The optional E20 Multi Measurement Module mount provides a mounting plate with an SRL connector for attaching a multi-measurement module. The FMX-4 is only compatible with IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors.
