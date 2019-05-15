Philips IntelliSpace Discovery* is an integrated AI solution that enables the entire process of generating new AI applications, providing data integration, training and deployment in the research setting. The IntelliSpace Discovery Research Suites include tools to create tailored data analysis and AI solutions in a research environment.
Gain ubiquitous access to all research applications and data: Access the zero-footprint client-server architecture from any client in your network via standard web-browsers.
Drive clinical research: The easy-to-use research suites for physicians and technicians provide access to state-of-the-art analysis and AI methods.
Enable targeted development of AI methods: The integrated development and analytics environments allow direct data access and real-time feedback between physicians and data scientists to enhance collaboration.
Evaluate new AI tools efficiently: Process complete test datasets using the AI runtime environment, embedded in the batch-processing architecture.
Leverage your existing work: Link to standard research tools such as Python and integrate your own results – versatile programming interfaces provide seamless integration with IntelliSpace Discovery.
Gain full control over all research data and results: The study data management solution interfaces a vendor neutral research archive (VNRA) integrating all relevant data, documents and results.
Benefit from Philips’ scientific expertise: Need help developing your solution? Tackle common challenges together with Philips experts to enable you get the most out of IntelliSpace Discovery. We are on hand to help in the following areas: interfacing and integration of tools, data ingestion, model creation and training.
Future-proof your solution: In the rapidly evolving AI technology environment, Philips RightFiT service agreements deliver upgrades and updates to your solution, providing access to next-generation research suites, cutting-edge deep learning frameworks and all future platform enhancements.
Participate in a full ecosystem of solutions: Discovery Store offers a rich set of readily available tools and AI solutions for research. Use this platform to share your algorithms and tools with the ISD research community.
We know your time is precious – and we are committed to helping you use it as efficiently as possible. That is why our team of experienced technical experts delivers additional research support. Philips Research Services offers you a direct link to the Philips Research Organization with access to the latest software tools for quantification, image registration, segmentation and analytics.
Philips Research Services help you create tailored workflows, customize your research infrastructure and support your research in the following areas:
These optional services are provided on an hourly basis.
