Multidisciplinary Team Orchestrator

Virtual Tumor Board Solution

Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.

Features
Tumor board management
Schedule, prepare, manage, and aid collaborative decisions for the multidisciplinary teams.

Schedule, prepare, manage, and aid collaborative decisions for the multidisciplinary teams.

Automatic aggregation of relevant data
Bring actionable clinical patient information together from disparate sources, including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics.

Bring actionable clinical patient information together from disparate sources, including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics.

Longitudinal patient timeline
Help clinicians navigate through their patient's history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images through a PACS system.

Help clinicians navigate through their patient's history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images through a PACS system.

Facilitate collaborative diagnostic, treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary and Molecular Tumor boards.

Leverage your cancer registry information to help improve quality of care.

Connect with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise providing a single, standards-based point of interoperability, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.

Facilitate collaborative diagnostic, treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary and Molecular Tumor boards.

Leverage your cancer registry information to help improve quality of care.

Connect with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise providing a single, standards-based point of interoperability, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.

