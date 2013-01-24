Multidisciplinary Team Orchestrator

Search terms
Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.
Tumor board management
Automatic aggregation of relevant data
Longitudinal patient timeline
Rich dashboards
Similar patients cohort analysis
Standards-based EMR integration
Automatic aggregation of relevant data
Longitudinal patient timeline
Rich dashboards
Similar patients cohort analysis
Standards-based EMR integration
