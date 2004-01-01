Today’s leading advanced visualization environments utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal 10 meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities.

It combines sharp images, precision analysis, and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution, with the ability to pair easily with all our Philips modalities and Healthcare IT solutions, and beyond.