Search terms

EN
UK

Brilliance CT 16 slice - DS

Refurbished 16 Slice CT Scanner

Find similar products

Philips Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.

Contact & support
Features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Click here for more information
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Fast scanning and reconstruction

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.
DoseWise for dose efficiency

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.
iDose⁴ for personalized image

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.
Philips MRC X-ray tube

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.
  • Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
  • Fast scanning and reconstruction
  • DoseWise for dose efficiency
  • iDose⁴ for personalized image
See all features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Click here for more information
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Fast scanning and reconstruction

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.
DoseWise for dose efficiency

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.
iDose⁴ for personalized image

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.
Philips MRC X-ray tube

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.
  • *Optional

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ