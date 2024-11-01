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Philips Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
DoseWise for dose efficiency
DoseWise for dose efficiency
DoseWise for dose efficiency
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
DoseWise for dose efficiency
DoseWise for dose efficiency
DoseWise for dose efficiency
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
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With advanced vascular imaging capabilities, Brilliance iCT is ready for your challenging imaging studies. The system offers low noise at low energy and low dose with consistency in image quality through iPatient, which puts you in control of innovative workflow solutions. Expect outstanding results across a demanding range of patients and studies. With Brilliance iCT, premium capabilities and performance are designed to help you drive and keep referrals through excellence in patient-centric imaging.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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