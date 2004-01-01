By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
15 - 7 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
23 mm
Field of view
N/A
Volume of field of view
N/A
Modes
2D, steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
Vascular, MSK, Small Parts, Superficial, Surgical
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-
