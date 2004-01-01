Search terms

L15-7io

Broadband compact linear array transducer

Learn more about the Philips L15-7io broadband compact linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Features
  • Technology: Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
  • Number of elements: 128
  • Frequency range: 15-7 MHz
Technology
  • Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 15 - 7 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 23 mm
Field of view
  • N/A
Volume of field of view
  • N/A
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Vascular, MSK, Small Parts, Superficial, Surgical
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
Technology
  • Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
Number of elements
  • 128
