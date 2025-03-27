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C9-2 Transducer

Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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The C9-2 PureWave curved array transducer has 9 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. and offers high performance for OB/GYN and Abdominal applications. Now, one transducer provides exceptional clinical performance for a wide range of patient types including technically challenging patients.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Aperture
  • 53.76 mm
Field of view
  • 102°
Applications
  • General purpose abdominal (adult and pediatric, including vascular), obstetrical, gynecological, urology, fetal heart and interventional applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Aperture
  • 53.76 mm
Field of view
  • 102°
Applications
  • General purpose abdominal (adult and pediatric, including vascular), obstetrical, gynecological, urology, fetal heart and interventional applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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