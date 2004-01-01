Search terms

C9-2

Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

Learn more about the Philips C9-2 broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Features
Technology: Broadband, PureWave

Number of elements: 192

Frequency range: 9-2MHz

  • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
  • Number of elements: 192
  • Frequency range: 9-2MHz
Technology: Broadband, PureWave

Number of elements: 192

Frequency range: 9-2MHz

Specifications

Technology
  • Broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Aperture
  • 53.76 mm
Field of view
  • 102°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, variable XRES, and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • General purpose obstetrical and gynecological, small adult and pediatric abdominal applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
