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X5-1 Transducer

xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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xMatrix transducer with PureWave Crystal Technology. xMatrix transducer with 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D and Live xPlane modes. Highly-functional, ergonomic design that operates in all imaging modes, making it practical for everyday use.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult/Pediatric Cardiac, Abdominal Vascular, TCD
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult/Pediatric Cardiac, Abdominal Vascular, TCD
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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