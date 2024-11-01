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X7-2 Transducer

xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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The X7-2 xMatrix array with PureWave crystal technology with an 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, biplane (xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, elevation compounding imaging, 2D, biplane and 3D imaging color Doppler, pulsed Doppler, xRes, harmonic imaging and M-mode

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
Frequency range
  • 7 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 86° x 86°
Applications
  • Pediatric and Adult Echo applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
Frequency range
  • 7 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 86° x 86°
Applications
  • Pediatric and Adult Echo applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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