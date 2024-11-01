The X7-2 xMatrix array with PureWave crystal technology with an 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, biplane (xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, elevation compounding imaging, 2D, biplane and 3D imaging color Doppler, pulsed Doppler, xRes, harmonic imaging and M-mode
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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