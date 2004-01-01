Search terms

X7-2

xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

Learn more about the Philips X7-2 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Features
  • Technology: xMATRIX
  • Number of elements: 2500
  • Frequency range: 7-2 MHz
Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • xMATRIX
Number of elements
  • 2500
Frequency range
  • 7 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 86° x 86°
Modes
  • 2D, Color, M-Mode, PW, CW, Live xPlane, Live 3D, Live 3D color, XRES, and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Pediatric and Adult Echo applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
