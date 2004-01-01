By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Features
XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array
xMATRIX is our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology available. No other premium ultrasound system can run the
complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. Achieve ultra-thin 2D slices. Use Live xPlane imaging to create two full-resolution planes
simultaneously, allowing you to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time. Acquire near isovoxel resolution to reveal images from any plane
within the volume. Now it’s all possible.
3D/4D Capability
The XL14-3 also has the ability to visualize anatomy in amazing 3D/4D with easy to use ICON driven workflow. Clinicians can see directly into
a vessel to evaluate plaque spatial location and composition, as well as 3D flow data to assess stenotic or tortuous conditions.
XRES Pro
Philips next-generation image processing elevates vascular imaging to new levels by providing superb delineation of vessel interfaces and
enhanced plaque texture conspicuity. By reducing vessel haze and artifacts, XRES Pro elevates diagnostic confidence during vascular imaging of patients, including
those that are technically challenging.
3D/4D Capability
XRES Pro
