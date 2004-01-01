Search terms

X6-1

xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

Learn more about the Philips X6-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Features
  • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
  • Number of elements: 9212
  • Frequency range: 6-1 MHz
Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 9212
Frequency range
  • 6 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector, Volume Sector
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 90° x 90°
Modes
  • 2D, 3D, 4D, panoramic volume, live xPlane, MMode, steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), XRES, elevation compounding, multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Obstetrics, Fetal, Gynecology, Vascular
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Physical dimensions
  • -
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

