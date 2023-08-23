The C5-1 PureWave curved array transducer with 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range is ideal for high performance Fetal Echo, Abdominal, Interventional, and OB/GYN applications. It offers exceptional clinical performance for a wide range of patient types including obese and technically challenging patients.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
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|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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