L12-3

Broadband linear array transducer

Learn more about the Philips L12-3 broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
Frequency range
  • 12 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 38 mm
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, and multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Vascular (carotid, arterial, and venous), intervention, bowel, MSK and small parts, and superficial imaging applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
