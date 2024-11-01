Search terms

EN
UK

S5-1 Transducer

Broadband Sector Array with PureWave Technology

Find similar products

The S5-1 transducer with PureWave technology generates extended operating frequency range from 5 to 1 MHz. It supports imaging in 2D, contrast mode, coronary color, CW & PW Doppler, steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF, color doppler, tissue doppler and biopsy guide capabilities. It uses reoptimized xRes adaptive image processing to provide refined tissue pattern displays, with improved details, better edges and fine border definition. It supports adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo and TCD applications.

Contact & support

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 80
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 20.3 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo, and TCD applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 80
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 80
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 20.3 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo, and TCD applications
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ