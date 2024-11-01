The S5-1 transducer with PureWave technology generates extended operating frequency range from 5 to 1 MHz. It supports imaging in 2D, contrast mode, coronary color, CW & PW Doppler, steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF, color doppler, tissue doppler and biopsy guide capabilities. It uses reoptimized xRes adaptive image processing to provide refined tissue pattern displays, with improved details, better edges and fine border definition. It supports adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo and TCD applications.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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