Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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