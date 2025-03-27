The C9-4v Curved array transducer has 9 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range and a 181-degree field of view. It supports 2D, color, PW Doppler and Color Power Angio imaging for endovaginal applications.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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