First PureWave mechanical volume transducer

Transducer uniquely designed for OB/GYN imaging. The first PureWave mechanical volume transducer. Lightest in its class. Exceptional ergonomic design. First, second and third trimester applications

V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.

V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.

V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.
V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.
V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.

V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.

V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.
V9-2 ergonomic design allows 85% of OB/GYN users* to scan with comfort for complete OB exams and thus, avoids the need to switch transducers during an OB exam.

Specifications
Specifications
Type of Array
  • Curved
Number of elements
  • 192
Scanplane aperture
  • 53.8 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume field of view
  • 100 mm x 80 mm
Broadband frequency range
  • 9-2 MHz
  • *Based on a sample size of 26 users

