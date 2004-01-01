Search terms

PureWave sector array transducer

Learn more about the Philips S9-2 PureWave sector array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications

Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 9-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 15.36 mm
Field of view
  • 120°
Modes
  • 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable XRES & harmonic imaging.
Applications
  • Pediatric and adult cardiac applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
