Transducer uniquely designed for abdominal and interventional procedures
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Scanplane aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Broadband frequency range
|
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Scanplane aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Broadband frequency range
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.