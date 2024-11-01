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mC7-2 Transducer

Designed to elevate the user experience

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Transducer uniquely designed for abdominal and interventional procedures

Contact & support

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Type of array
  • Micro Convex
Number of elements
  • 128
 Scanplane aperture
  • 26.5 mm
Field of view
  • 122
Broadband frequency range
  • 7-2 MHz
Specifications
Specifications
Type of array
  • Micro Convex
Number of elements
  • 128
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Type of array
  • Micro Convex
Number of elements
  • 128
 Scanplane aperture
  • 26.5 mm
Field of view
  • 122
Broadband frequency range
  • 7-2 MHz
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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