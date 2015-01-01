The Tempus Pro places the needs of the prehospital care professional at the heart of its design. Ground-breaking in functionality, it is light enough to carry and small enough to hold in one hand. Rugged, yet highly intuitive to operate, it can easily be deployed in a wide range of clinical scenarios, with advanced capabilities to allow clear, documented decision-making.
Features
Extensive data capture ability
Capture, connect and decide
The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.
Flexible and scalable to suit you
Unique, scalable platform
The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.
Easy to deploy, even in hostile environments
Practical design and operation
The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.
Easy to carry on your shoulder
Small, light, robust
The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.
Flexible and scalable to suit you
The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.
Easy to deploy, even in hostile environments
The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.
Easy to carry on your shoulder
The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.
No motion or low perfusion ±2 digits 70–100%, motion ±3 digits 70–100%
Accuracy (neonate)
Motion, no motion and low perfusion ±3 digits 70–100%
Perfusion index
0,02-20 %
Response
<1 second delay
Technology
Masimo rainbow SET®
Sensor
Comfortable, waterproof, soft-tip
Pleth Variability Index (PVI®)²
Pleth Variability Index (PVi)²
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Range
0-99.9 %
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
1-40 %, ± 3%
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Range
0-99.9 %
Accuracy (all ages)
1-15 %, ± 1%
Operating time
Operating time
10.75 hours
Display brightness at 60%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
11.5 hours
Display brightness at 30%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
Up to 14 hours
With battery saving mode activated⁴
Pulse rate
Pulse rate
Range
25-239 BPM
Accuracy (all ages)
No motion ≤3 digits, motion ≤5 digits
¹ Tempus Pro standalone weight: 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) nominal including battery, excluding IP module, accessories and printer.
² Optional, additional feature.
³ One channel fitted as standard, second channel is optional.
⁴ Display active 50% of the time.
Masimo®, Masimo rainbow SET®, PVi®, SpHb®, SpMet®, SpCO® and SpOC® are the property of Masimo Inc.
Oridion and Microstream are trademarks of Medtronic.
C-MAC is the property of Karl Storz.
* Uses Oridion Microstream technology
