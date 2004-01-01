Search terms

A SO2 Optical Module for use with the M1011A SO2 Module as for intravascular catheters such as ScvO2 and SvO2. Catheters are not available from Philips. See Instructions for Use of the patient monitors for compatible catheters

Features
Reliability

Non-Volatile Memory

Calibration values are stored in a non-volatile memory inside the optical module for transport purposes.

  • Reliability
Reliability

Specifications

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Cable
  • 2,9 m
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • &lt;200 g/7.1 oz
Dimensions
  • 130 x 50 x 27 mm/5 x 2 x 1 in
