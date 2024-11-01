An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG leadsets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
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|Packaging Unit
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|Use with Other Supplies
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|Packaging Unit
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|Use with Other Supplies
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|Number of Leads
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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