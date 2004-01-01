Search terms

MX40

Adapter, 3L+SpO2

An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG leadsets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Number of Leads
  • 3
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Telemetry
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173121
