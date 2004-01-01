For use with IntelliVue NMT patient cable 989803174581 and IntelliVue Neuromuscular transmission module 865383. Adapter is reusable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.