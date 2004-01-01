Search terms

Dual IBP adapter

Invasive pressure accessories

Find similar products

The dual IBP adapter is a cost-effective solution that facilitates dual invasive pressure monitoring via a single socket on the patient monitor. This simple, effective adapter helps reduce your bedside monitoring footprint, while supporting

Contact us
Features
Cost-effective IBP monitoring

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.
Be prepared

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.
Reduce bedside cable clutter

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.
Leverage high compatibility

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.
  • Cost-effective IBP monitoring
  • Be prepared
  • Reduce bedside cable clutter
  • Leverage high compatibility
See all features
Cost-effective IBP monitoring

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.

Two measurements, one socket

The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.
Be prepared

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.

Dual IBP close at hand

In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.
Reduce bedside cable clutter

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.

Keep a small footprint

The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.
Leverage high compatibility

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.

Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors

The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product category
  • Invasive pressure
Product type
  • Adapter cable
CE certified
  • Yes
Single- or multi-patient use
  • Multi-patient use
Not made with natural rubber l
  • Product is not manufactured with dry natural rubber or natural latex that can contact humans.
Patient application
  • Adult, infant, pediatric, and neonate, without weigh restriction
Packaging unit
  • 1 cable
Use with Philips Healthcare eq
  • 867030. 867033, 867036, 867039, 867040, 867041
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-sterile
Product details
Product details
Product category
  • Invasive pressure
Product type
  • Adapter cable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product category
  • Invasive pressure
Product type
  • Adapter cable
CE certified
  • Yes
Single- or multi-patient use
  • Multi-patient use
Not made with natural rubber l
  • Product is not manufactured with dry natural rubber or natural latex that can contact humans.
Patient application
  • Adult, infant, pediatric, and neonate, without weigh restriction
Packaging unit
  • 1 cable
Use with Philips Healthcare eq
  • 867030. 867033, 867036, 867039, 867040, 867041
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-sterile

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.