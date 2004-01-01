Search terms

MX40 Adapter Masimo SpO2-only

An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

Specifications

Product Category
  • Telemetry
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173151, 989803192141, M1976A
