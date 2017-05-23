Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

The reusable Philips adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry in adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It features a 3.0m (9.8 ft) cable length to accommodate varied monitor placement. It is manufactured without latex.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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