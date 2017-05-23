Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

The reusable Philips M1196T adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry on adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It is manufactured without latex. This sensor features a 90 cm (35.4 in) cable length and connects to 8-pin devices via M1943A or M1943AL adapter cables and can be used with validated 9-pin devices.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Made to last
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Comprehensive warranty
"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.